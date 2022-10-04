Political analysts have described the Twitter meltdown of President Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as a matter of absolute indiscipline.

Muhoozi, yesterday caused a storm on Twitter after he posted a series of controversial tweets about Kenya claiming he would only need two weeks with his army to capture its capital, Nairobi.

Speaking to KFM, Godber Tumushabe, an associate director at Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies (GLISS) said Muhoozi’s tweets signal a top army officer who has run out of order and a military institution that has no one in control.

Godber has advised Kenyans to ignore such tweets, further blaming the government for remaining silent about the conduct of Muhoozi and failing to state clear if his account was hacked into.