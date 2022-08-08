By Prossy Kisakye

Political analysts are calling for amendments to the Political Parties and Organizations Act to provide for leadership and mentorship programs.

The call is made by Prosperous Mubangizi, a Public Policy Specialist, who says this should be a statutory requirement for registering and running a political party in Uganda.

He says though it is good for a country to be under a multi-party democracy, there’s a need to train political leaders and guide them on their roles in political development for them to work better.

Mubangizi notes that many political party members have lost their sense of direction as they do not know their role in improving the social, economic, and political welfare of citizens.