The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has welcomed government’s proposal to merge its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), suggesting that it should be done in a phased manner based on priority areas.

This is after government announced its readiness to present several bills about rationalization on the floor of parliament.

Mr Mulindwa Walid Lubega, the FDC deputy spokesperson says that rationalization of MDAs will minimize government expenditure which is now a burden to tax payers.

He urged parliament push for a comprehensive phased strategy to fasttruck the merging process.

Mulindwa also wants government to reduce the number of ministries to 21, noting that ministries such as Karamoja Affait, Luweero triangle, Northern Uganda, Teso affairs, among others should be merged into one ministry in charge of special regions.