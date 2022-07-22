By Ritah Kemigisa

Political analysts have described the latest political developments in the Democratic Party (DP) as a clear move by president Museveni to weaken the opposition.

DP president, Nobert Mao was yesterday appointed by President Museveni Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The appointment did not come as a surprise to many since just a day before, Mao had signed a cooperation agreement with president Museveni.

Speaking to KFM, Jonathan Tabalanga, a political science lecturer at Uganda Christian University says these are abnormal times in Uganda and politics inclusive.

He meanwhile says much as the president has boasted over time of his intention to wipe out the opposition in the country, the task remains a challenge as more opposition parties will sprout out.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) too has spoken out, describing the president’s move to annex Democratic Party’s president Nobert Mao to his government as a move to weaken multi-party democracy in Uganda.

Mao replaces Gen Kahinda Otafiire as justice and constitutional affairs minister.

FDC president Patrick Amuriat, says that this is a clear move by the ruling government to return the country in a one party system.

However he cautioned the president not to think that Mao’s quick move to join the NRM indicates that all opposition parties are weak and can be easily bribed