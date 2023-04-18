By Mike Sebalu

A section of political analysts has warned that the recent amendment of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party constitution to introduce a two-year term limit could force some members out of the party.

The new amendment was adopted over the weekend during an extraordinary meeting to analyse proposals by its constitutional review committee.

This means that one is not allowed to be a party president, chairperson, or secretary-general for more than two terms.

Makerere University history Don, Mwabustya Ndebesa says the new amendment is too extreme and defective since the mother law has since scrapped the same clause.

He however says the decision should only affect top leaders of the party.

“It comes from the challenge of leaders who do not want to leave power in Africa. That is what is motivating them to put such a radical move. Whether it is visible or not, that is a different matter because I think ordinarily term limits are normally imposed on the main leaders like; the president of the party and the chairman because they are very influential,” Ndebesa told KFM.