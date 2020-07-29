

By Benjamin Jumbe

Political analysts have spoken out about the move by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago to join the opposition Forum for Democratic Change.

Lukwago was yesterday officially unveiled as a member of the party, quitting the Democratic Party, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from various political actors.

Speaking to KFM, political analyst Mwebesa Ndebesa says Lukwago’s move adds great value to the FDC.

He argues that as long as Lukwago remains a contestant for the Lord Mayoral seat he will have no problem, but warns that any attempts to stand for presidency would be suicidal.