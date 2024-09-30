By Khalil Ibrahim Manzil

Following a recent interview with a Daily Monitor reporter in which National Unity Platform President, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) announced his intention to run for president in the 2026 general elections, political analyst Siraje Kifampa subsequently commented on the potential implications of the declaration for other political parties.

“If you really want the unity of the opposition, you don’t come out and declare yourself as a candidate before consulting other political parties. But because the interest is in the money that comes with you being a candidate and having more Members of Parliament and other privileges that come with it is what is driving him today,” Kifampa told KFM.

Kyagulanyi’s announcement has sparked a debate among political analysts concerning its possible impact on other opposition parties.