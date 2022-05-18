Police in Kampala have instituted inquiries into alleged indecent assault against Ugandan musician and dancer, Sheebah Karungi, days after she posted a video on her Instagram account making the claims.

Sheebah formally made her complaint on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, according to police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga.

“During the interaction with the CID officers, Sheebah revealed the details and the individual who was involved and the related circumstances,” Mr Enanga said and added “In her complaint she clearly mentions the suspect and refutes the ongoing speculation in sections of the media that it was Andrew Mwenda.”

In view of the above, Mr Enanga said a team of detectives has commenced investigations into the case to ensure justice for the victim.

