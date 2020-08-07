

Veteran journalist and owner of The Independent magazine, Andrew Mwenda has this morning picked National Unity Platform (NUP) nomination forms from the headquarters of the party, to challenge Robert Kyagulanyi as the party flag bearer ahead of the 2021 general elections.

This comes after the NUP party spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi challenged Andrew Mwenda and informed him that he is free to pick forms from the party on a talkshow on NBS.

Andrew Mwenda, who has on many occasions called People Power leaders radical, in a tweet on his twitter page said that they are not radical as he always thought.

“NUP, after all, are not as radical as I previously thought. I visited their head office, registered as a member, then picked forms to become presidential candidate,” he said.

Andrew Mwenda added that he found Bobi Wine, like President Museveni was being treated as sole presidential candidate for the party, and therefore wants to challenge him so that there is a democratic contest in the political parties.

He further adds that he believes he will defeat Bobi Wine in the primaries of NUP.