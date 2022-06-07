By Benjamin Jumbe

Andrew Ojok Oulanyah has this afternoon been sworn-in as the new Member of Parliament for Omoro County, in Omoro District.

The Omoro County parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the area representative Jacob Oulanyah in March this year.

He has been sworn-in during a special sitting being held at the Kololo Independence Grounds ahead of the president’s States Of the Nation Address.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has asked the new legislator to emulate his late father and work hard to build the nation through his role as an MP.

Ojok was declared winner of the May 26th by-election after beating off competition from 5 other candidates including FDCs Justin Odong and Alliance for National Transformation’s Oscar Kiiza.