By Prossy Kisakye

The Anglican Church is seeking shs 600M to prepare for this year’s martyrs day celebrations at Namugongo Martyrs Shrines.

The church bestowed upon Greater Ankole dioceses comprising Ankole, West Ankole, North Ankole, South Ankole and North West Ankole dioceses the privilege to organize this year’s martyr’s day celebrations.

Speaking to the press at All Saints Church Nakasero, this morning Rt. Rev. Dr Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, the cluster leader of Greater Ankole, noted that as of now they have solicited shs110M collected from Ankole out of the shs 600M needed.

This year’s martyrs’ day will be held under the theme “Hope beyond Affliction” derived from the book of lamentations 3:23 and the preacher of the day will be Emeritus Bishop Samson Mwaluda a renowned international evangelist in East African Revival Fellowship.

The guest of honor is expected to be President Museveni.