The Church of Uganda needs Shs600 million to organize this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations slated for June, 3 at Namugongo.

This was revealed by the chairperson of the central organizing committee and first deputy prime minister, Rebecca Kadaga while addressing the media at Namugongo shrines on Thursday.

She revealed that there will be pre-activities ahead of the main day such as profiling dioceses, elders, and historical sites, noting that the Eastern cluster who are the organizers for this year’s celebrations has a unique story that will be profiled in one magazine.

Kadaga said President Yoweri Museveni is excepted to grace the event as chief guest, while Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu will be the main celebrant. Additionally, the Archbishop of North America, Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach, will be the main preacher of the day.

Rev. Canon Samuel George Bogere Egesa, the Bishop of Bukedi diocese revealed that over 40,000 pilgrims are expected to attend this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations running under the theme “United for sustainable service and growth’’.