An angry fruit vendor in Bweyogerere has stabbed to death a pedestrian who mistakenly knocked down his fruit cart.

Luke Owoyesigyere, the deputy police spokesperson Kampala metropolitan says yesterday at about 1pm while at Africa Oil Petrol station, the deceased a one George William Kamya, 17 years, mistakenly knocked down a friut cart belonging to a one Gilbert Muhumuza who stabbed him in turn after a heated argument.

Kamya who is a resident of Ntebetebe, Bweyogerere in Wakiso District, was reportedly moving about with a friend only identified as Bashir around Africa Oil for their daily business of siphoning fuel.

Owoyesigyere says Muhumuza is currently detained at Bweyogerere Police Station on murder charges as inquires into the incident continue.