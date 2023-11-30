By Emuron George

Police in Bukedea has arrested the person suspected to have led a mob to attack at least thirty-five residents in the villages of Koboli and Kalupo in Kidongole Sub County in Bukedea district leaving them homeless.

The attack was prompted by suspicion that their cattle had been stolen by residents of those villages in Bukedea.

Richard Asiimwe, the Bukedea District Police Commander says the prime suspect he identified as William Obumba has been arrested.

“We took up that matter and it is under investigation. We actually arrested the alleged cattle suspect and we want to have this gentleman produced in the courts of law for his theft case,” Asiimwe said.

It is said that the theft happened on November 16 2023 after which a police sniffer dog led the team [who were tracing the stolen bulls from Butebo] to their area.

One of the displaced residents standing next to his destroyed house. PHOTO/By Emuron George