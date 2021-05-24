By Job Bwire

Bukedea Woman MP, Ms Anita Among has been elected Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament with overwhelming majority after beating her two male contenders; Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko (Independent) and Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi (FDC).

Ms Among who was on Sunday night endorsed by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus as the party candidate for the post got 415 votes while her closet contender, Mr Nsibambi got 35. Mr Nsereko trailed with 24 votes.

Ms Among was Monday nominated for the position of Deputy Speaker by Ajuri County MP, Denis Hamson Obua and seconded by Rushenyi county MP, Ms Naome Kabasharira during the first sitting of the 11th Parliament at Kololo Airstrip, Kampala.

