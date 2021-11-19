By Ruth Anderah

Four people accused of offending the person and invading the privacy of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among are expected to be produced in court today to seek for temporary release.

The suspects include; NUP member Moses Bigirwa, former Sejusa Aidie Francis Butto Matovu, two journalists Moses Mugalula and Pidson Karekire.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects face charges of offensive communication, libel, and demanding money with threats from the deputy speaker.

Prosecution states that during the month of November 2021 in Kampala, the group and others still at large willfully and repeatedly posted WhatsApp messages which were calculated to be offensive in nature against the person of Hon. Anita Among; to the effect that the president was contemplating removing her from the office of the Deputy Speaker of parliament due to taking bribes.

The prosecution further alleges that such messages were defamatory in nature and disturbed the peace and privacy of the Hon. Deputy Speaker of parliament.

The Prosecution contends, the group while harbored with an intention to steal from the Deputy speaker, demanded to be paid 100milion shillings in order to pull down the alleged defamatory Posts.

They are to appear before Standard, Utilities, and wildlife court chief magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu for a bail hearing.