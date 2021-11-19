Ruth Anderah

Four people accused of offending the person and invading the privacy of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among have been released on bail.

The four including NUP member Moses Bigirwa, former Sejusa Aidie Francis Butto Matovu , two journalists Moses Mugalula and Pidson Karekire have been released by Standard, Utilities and wildlife court chief magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu.

Each of the suspect has been ordered to pay a cash bail of one million shillings before gets out of Kitalya government prison and each of their sureties ordered to execute a non cash bond of 50million shillings.

They are ordered to return to court on December 17th 2021 for mention of the since investigations reportedly still ongoing.

According to the charge sheet before Court the accused persons charged with offensive communication, libel and demanding money with menaces from the deputy speaker.

Prosecution states that during the month of November 2021 in Kampala, the group and others still at large wilfully and repeatedly posted WhatsApp messages which were calculated to be offensive in nature against the person of Anita Among; to the effect that president was contemplating removing her from the office of the Deputy Speaker of parliament due to taking bribes.

Prosecution further alleges that such messages were defamatory in nature and disturbed the peace and privacy of the Hon. Deputy Speaker of parliament.

The Prosecution contends, the group while harboured with an intention to steal from the Deputy speaker , demanded to be paid 100milion shillings in order to pull down the alleged defamatory Posts.