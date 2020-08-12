The state minister for investment, Evelyn Anite, has apologized for the video that went viral on social media showing her supporters doing a procession in Koboko district after she donated ambulances and other staff to the people of her municipality.

She made the apology shortly after being nominated at the post of aspiring candidate for Koboko municipality.

Anite said she’s really sorry for what happened and vowed to abide with the presidential directives in fighting covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the first Prime Minister General Moses Ali has attacked youths who say old leaders in government positions should pave way for the young people to also work for this country since the old have played their part.

He made the remarks after being nominated today on the post of Adjumani Mp said it’s totally bad for the youth to continue attacking them saying they were also young too and what they are doing for this country will be left behind for the youth to start on after coming in leadership.