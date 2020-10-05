

By Benjamin Jumbe

A section of NRM legislators has moved to convince their colleagues who lost in the party primaries not to contest as independents.

This group is led by state minister for investment and privatisation Evelyne Anite from Koboko Municipality who also lost to Dr Charles Ayume in the just concluded primaries.

Anite tells KFM that while they cannot victimize anyone who feels their victory was unfairly stolen and now considers contesting as an independent, focus should be on working to unite the party and mobilize

voters for President Museveni.

She says a number of them have been reached out to with efforts ongoing ahead of the national nominations set for next week.