President Museveni is today expected to announce the appointment of a substantive Permanent Secretary (PS) to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

This is after the earlier Alex Kakooza who was earlier appointed in care taker position was recalled to enable concentrate on his cardinal role of the Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President.

In a telephone interview with KFM, the head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe, said a new name was submitted on Tuesday and was expecting a response before closure of business yesterday.

“There will be an appointment of substantive to care take, so I have recommended another name for somebody, so i hope response in the Couse of the day”, Nakyobe said.

The former Trade Ministry PS Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa and three legislators and other members of the Ministry are on remand on charges of alleged abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud the government of billions of tax payer’s money that was meant for war loss victims.