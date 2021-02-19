The 2021 Nile Special 5’s social football league has been postponed to 2022.

The brand, which has been responsible for putting together the tournament in all the regions since 2018 says the decision follows the covid-19 pandemic.

The Nile Special brand manager Francis Nyende says currently, public gatherings are prohibited and as such have called it off to protect all participants.

Although this will be the second year in a row without the tournament, Nile Special says it remains hopeful that the country will see better days as vaccination efforts begin to roll out across nations.