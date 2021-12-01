By Juliet Nalwooga

Police say they have arrested another terror suspect linked to the DRC-based ADF rebel group.

The suspect has been identified as Isma Kiyemba, 24, and police publicist Fred Enanga says he was apprehended from Makandwa village, Kajjansi town council in Wakiso District during an advanced intelligence-led operation.

Upon arrest, police say they recovered bomb-making material including chemical fluids, 5 capacitors, 5 mobile phones, a bank visa card, a mission plan, and electric wires among others.

Enanga says preliminary investigations have linked the suspect to the homemade explosive device aboard a swift bus in Mpigi recently.

The suspect reportedly revealed that he was recruited by one Imam Sulamani Nsubuga currently on the run as he explains