By Benjamin Jumbe

Government is today set to repatriate another batch of Ugandans stranded abroad.

This comes days after government received a group of Ugandans who were stranded in Afghanistan.

According to thethe planned flight scheduled to arrive at Entebbe International Airport later today will have more than 20 Ugandans on board.

Government recently agreed to repatriate over 24,000 Ugandans stranded in various parts of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.