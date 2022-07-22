By Ritah Kemigisa

The recently signed cooperation agreement between the Democratic Party (DP) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party will see another DP leader appointed to a junior ministerial position.

The agreement has already seen DP president Nobert Mao appointed Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

According to the signed agreement, Mao and another minister yet to be appointed “will hold their portfolios for the full term of the 11thparliament or for the duration of the agreement whichever comes first.”

The agreement further shows that the ministerial positions and other public sector appointments to be offered to the Democratic Party shall reflect areas where the party expertise provides a valuable contribution to the NRM government.

DP ministers according to the pact will also be required to speak and represent the government’s decision and also in accordance with cabinet rules must support and implement cabinet decisions in their portfolio areas.

The agreement however gives them room to oppose the policy if it deviates from the DP policy on the issue.