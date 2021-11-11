By Juliet Nalwooga

Two more children aged 5 and 6 have fallen victim to another explosion, this time in Kibuku district after the ordnance they were playing with exploded injuring them.

Last week a blast killed 3 children in Nakaseke District as the country grappled with the third bomb attack in a week.

Immaculate Alaso the Bukedi North Region police spokesperson says the officers responded to an incident suspected to be an ordinance explosion at Kujji I village, Kujji parish in Tirinyi Town Council, Kibuku, and cordoned off the scene.

The boys identified as Ivan Namwoyo and Innocent Kagoro sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Tirinyi Health centre III for treatment.