Godfrey Mwesige, a lecturer from Makerere University, Department of construction management in Colleges of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology died yesterday at TMR hospital.

The Makerere University vice-chancellor, Prof Barnabas yesterday told KFM in an interview that Mwesigwa was one of the top highway engineers, saying his death is another blow to the university.

“We have lost yet another bright young member of staff to Covid-19. This is another huge blow to Makerere University. Mr Mwesige was one of the top highway engineers in Africa. We are devastated,” Prof Nawangwe confirmed.