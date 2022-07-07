A 25-year-old man collapsed and died during Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) recruit exercise for game rangers at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City on Wednesday afternoon, two days after three others died under similar circumstances in Kasese District.

Jacob Opiyo from Kitgum District collapsed while nearing the finishing line of the 5.5km road run, a significant component to test the ability of a candidate before being absorbed as a recruit.

This reporter established that another recruit also collapsed by the finishing line and has since been admitted to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

