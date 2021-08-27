By Malik Fahad

Another person in the greater Masaka sub-region has been killed, raising the number of murders in the area to 20.

Reports from Bukomansimbi show that a man identified as Muhammed Mwanje was killed last night while another identified as Jimmy Ssemanda is nursing serious injuries after an attack last night in Kitanda Sub County, Bukomansimbi.

It is reported that Ssemanda was attacked by stick welding men on his way from visiting his father in the neighbourhood.

Masaka region police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubuga has linked the ongoing murders to land wrangles and witchcraft.