By Bill Oketch & Patrick Ebong

Police in Lira City are investigating the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of a security guard attached to PSG Security Company.

According to police preliminary reports, the deceased identified as David Ogolo, 27, was assigned alone to guard Apwoyo Distributors Limited Shop along Bala Road in Lira City when he was hacked by unknown assailants last night.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Patrick Okema says the Ogolo was found dead on Friday morning with a deep cut wound on his neck.

The company supervisor, Charles Ojok, was immediately notified and promptly reported the incident to Lira City Central Police Station.

Okema says several statements have been obtained from witnesses at the crime scene to aid in the investigation.

Ogolo is the fifth security guard to die in just six days.

On Thursday, a guard identified as Rogers Atuhaire attached to SGA Security Company allegedly shot himself dead at around 9 am at Buganda road zone, Nakasero III parish, Kampala central division.