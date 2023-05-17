By Joseph Omollo | Monitor

A guard attached to a private security firm has been arrested on murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a colleague in Tororo District in eastern Uganda, police said Wednesday, as gun violence rocks the country.

John Okudi, a 27- year- old security guard attached to Saracen (U) Ltd was allegedly shot on Wednesday by his colleague, Moses Okedi, following a disagreement in senior quarters in Amagoro Central ward in Tororo Municipality where they had been deployed.

They were deployed by the area station manager, Tororo, to guard the home of an Indian businessman on Tuesday evening.

The District Police Commander (DPC) Assistant Superintendent of Police, Adam Kimuli confirmed the shooting and said police had managed to arrest the suspect with the help of another security guard, Ejumu Robert, who had been deployed to work on the day shift on Wednesday.