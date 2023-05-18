By Priscilla Maloba | Monitor

Police at Wandegeya, Kampala are investigating a case in which a private security guard allegedly shot himself dead Thursday morning as gun violence continues to rock the country.

Rogers Atuhaire attached to SGA Security Company is alleged to have shot himself dead at around 9am at Buganda road zone, Nakasero III parish, Kampala central division.

“Atuhaire Rogers, who had been deployed at the beat for the past two days, was found dead at the scene. Initial reports suggest that the deceased was discovered by Okudu David, a day guard who had arrived for duty. David reported hearing the sound of a gun being cocked, assuming it was a routine safety precaution,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire. Read more