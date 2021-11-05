Security agents in Kampala have shot and killed a 36-year-old suspected terrorist arrested in the ongoing counter terror operations.
Adam Matovu alias Manihajji, a resident of Ttula zone, Kawempe 1 ward, Kawempe Division was shot and killed after he allegedly jumped off a patrol vehicle and tried to escape while being escorted to the Special Investigations Division (SID) Kireka, police have said.
“The Joint Counter Terror task team actively involved in the ongoing counter terror operations, found themselves in a volatile situation, after a terror suspect, jumped off a patrol vehicle and tried to escape, while being escorted to SID Kireka.
