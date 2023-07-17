By George Emuron

Another Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier has been arrested for killing a civilian in Bukwo district. Corporal Lawrence Sibiwa attached to the 51 Infantry Battalion is currently in UPDF custody after he killed a civilian identified as Fred Kwemoi, a 34-year-old resident of Taboswet village in Bukwo district.

Maj Isaac Oware, the third division spokesperson confirms that the incident occurred last evening along Kapchorwa -Bukwo- Suam Road.

He says Kwemoi was intercepted and shot after a scuffle ensued between him and soldiers who were guarding road equipment for China State Construction Company.

“The incident occurred at around 21:00 (9 pm) along Kapchorwa – Bukwo road. It is alleged that Kwemoi Fred was intercepted and shot on suspicion as a scuffle ensued between him and the soldiers who were asked to guard road equipment.” Oware said.

This comes only two days after Cpl Avugo Lomuro, a member of the Airforce Evacuation Component attached to the Mountain Division Signal Department, shot and killed two of his colleagues and injured another in Fort Portal town, Kabarole District.