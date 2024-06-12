A woman in Buikwe district has bitten off the genitals of her husband in a domestic quarrel.

Kaira Ssentamu a resident of Tongoro village in Nyenga Division was rushed to Maria Clinic with his genitals hanging.

This incident comes barely a week after another woman in Kamuli cut off her husband’s genitals in a domestic related wrangle.

The area Local Council 1 Chairman Cyperiano Nzode says the two were fighting when the woman bit off the man’s genitals in what appeared to be self-defence.

He says though, that the matter is being investigated by police.