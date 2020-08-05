The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has called off its National Delegates Conference, just hours to the D-Day.

Founded by former Army Commander and Ex-Forum for Democratic Party President, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu in 2019, the ANT was slated to hold its First Delegates Conference tomorrow.

However, the party has failed to secure clearance from the Electoral Commission on unclear grounds.

Acting National Organising Secretary, Alice Alaso, in a statement to the media, says, “it is simply impossible to proceed with the Delegates Conference.”

She also says that as a party they are “extremely disappointed by the irresponsible attitude of Electoral Commission,” by its failure to respond to the party’s notification for the Conference.