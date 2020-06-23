

The Alliance for National Transformation has maintained commitment to opposition efforts for collaboration.

This came as the party launched its national roadmap for the forthcoming elections.

Addressing journalists yesterday the party’s spokesperson Wilberforce Seryazi said unveiling a program for their internal processes did not mean they were against efforts to work together with other opposition parties.

He says this is just to ensure the party is prepared ahead of the general polls.

The party has set 6th August 2020 as the day for its national delegates conference.