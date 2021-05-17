Benjamin Jumbe

The Alliance for National transformation has scoffed at a commitment to fight corruption by the NRM.

Speaking during his inauguration last week President Museveni echoed his government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

He noted that one way to decisively deal with the vice was to embrace e- governance and having all transactions go digital to limit human contact.

However, the Alliance for National Transformation leader Gen Mugisha Muntu says there is no will and intention to deal with the vice, explaining why institutions established to tackle the same are not facilitated as required.