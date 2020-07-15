The Alliance for National Transformation has this afternoon unveiled two new members who have joined the party to steer political leadership.

The two include the former Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Sarah Kiyingi and Aisha Nabasirye, the Deputy Speaker for Makindye Division.

Kiyingi, a former Member of Parliament in the NRC is one of Museveni’s former allies who faced him and opposed amendments to the Constitution.

Speaking at the function, the ANT president flag bearer, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu says he is delighted to have principled members joining the party he founded a year ago.