The Alliance for National Transformation party has challenged President Museveni to use this year’s independence celebrations to think of his retirement.

According to the party’s spokesperson Wilberforce Sselyazi, there is nothing to celebrate about Uganda and the independence it attained 58 years ago.

He claims it is only people in the ruling government to celebrate because they have gained a lot of wealth with the rest of the population still struggling to make ends meet.

Sseryazi adds that many Ugandans are living in extreme poverty with mothers and children dying at birth due to unsupported health systems.