The Alliance for National Transformation Party President and Flag bearer in the fourth coming general elections, Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, says Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi coming up with a political party will guide him on achieving his political ambitions.

Yesterday, Kyagulanyi the leader of People Power Movement unveiled the merging of his movement with political party National Unity Platform ahead of 2021 polls.

Muntu tells KFM that this was great idea since People Power was just a pressure group which is not recognised by the Constitution.

He adds that now, its members can even contest on parliamentary seats freely which will give its president more energies in the road to power transition.

He noted that Uganda needs strong political parties that can fight for social, economic and political liberation of Ugandans.

Meanwhile Muntu says he is not threatened with Bobi Wine’s new party because parties will always rise up but only those with established foundations will prevail.