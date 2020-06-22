

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Alliance for National transformation has written to the electoral commission expressing concern over the mode of campaigning provided in the revised roadmap.

The commission last week launched the revised roadmap providing for campaigns through the media as opposed to the traditional public rallies by candidates.

Now speaking at the launch of the party’s electoral roadmap, the spokesperson Wilberforce Seryazi said the electoral commission should relax guidelines and allow candidates to hold meetings with a given number of people as long as other health guidelines are observed.

He says if this is not done, they may be left with no option but to challenge it before courts of law.