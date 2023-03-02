The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party has called for the resignation of all government officials involved in the Karamoja Iron sheet and relief food scandal.

Parliament in 2021 passed a Shs39 billion supplementary budget to procure 100,000 iron sheets for disarmed youth and the vulnerable in the sub-region, but these have not been delivered to date and instead ended up in the hands of government officials.

Speaking to the media on Thursday at the new party headquarters in Bukoto, the ANT national coordinator, Alice Alaso said in any developed country which follows rule of law, the officials would have resigned already to allow smooth investigations and if found innocent, they would be allowed to resume office or be arrested if found guilty.

Alaso said it is unfortunate that things meant to uplift the lives of vulnerable groups were taken by people who are in position to have a good life.

She urged Members of Parliament from Karamoja to pressurize government to investigate this matter without favour.