

The Alliance for National Transformation party’s national delegates conference still hangs in balance as it is yet to be cleared by the Electoral Commission.

According to the party’s roadmap, the delegates’ conference is slated for tomorrow to among other thing; confirm Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu’s candidature for the presidential race and also appoint a new Interim National Coordinator.

However, the party’s Acting National Coordinator, Alice Alaso claims that despite several letters to the electoral body regarding the same, no response has been received.

Alaso says the delay has left them in a difficult situation.

The electoral commission is yet to respond to the claims.