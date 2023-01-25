The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party has this morning unveiled Alice Alaso as the party candidate for the Serere county by-election.

While unveiling the candidate in Kampala, the party’s coordinator election mobilisation, Winnie Kiiza said they decided to field Alaso who was once the woman MP for Soroti district after calls from voters urging her to go back to parliament and represent their voice.

Kiiza called upon Serere people to support Alaso while reminding them of the tremendous work she did when she was in parliament.

Speaking to the media, Alaso pledged to offer effective representation, act as a unifying factor to the divided Serere region, and be an advocate in defending human rights.

“As you know we lost a leader and the process is a constitutional process. My commitment is that they (Serere people) will be well represented in the Parliament of Uganda,” Alaso vowed.

The Electoral Commission issued a roadmap for the Serere by-election following the death of the area MP, Patrick Okabe in December last year.