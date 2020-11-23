By Benjamin Jumbe

The Alliance for National Transformation has challenged the Electoral Commission [EC] to put in place a tight control system on the ballot papers.

This comes days after the commission invited political parties and candidates participating in the 2021 elections- to nominate official agents for accreditation to travel to Abudhabi, Dubai, United Kingdom, and South Africa to observe the printing, packing and delivery of ballot papers but all at their own cost.

Speaking to KFM, ANT presidential candidate Gen Mugisha Muntu said travelling to all these places means nothing. He called for tightening of controls here in Uganda when the ballots arrive and during the polling day.

The commission awarded the contracts for printing of ballot papers for use in the elections to five foreign firms including United Printing and Publishing Company in Abu Dhabi, Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Dubai, Uniprint (South Africa) and Tall Security Print.

The electoral commission has since dispatched a 25 member team abroad to monitor the printing, proofreading, packing and delivery of the 2021 election ballots.

The acting EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya says the first team left late Thursday and the last team is destined to the UK on Saturday.

A team of five EC staff headed by a commissioner has been sent to each of the five companies in the UK, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates that were contracted to print the 187 million ballots.

Another team will remain at the EC head offices in Kampala to coordinate the data with the teams that went to supervise the printing.