By Benjamin Jumbe

The Anti-counterfeit Network Africa is set to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking to have counterfeiting included among crimes against humanity.

This has been revealed by the networks legal head Fred Muwema while appearing before the committee on the effectiveness of agro chemicals and animal health products which was established by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal industry and fisheries.

Making presentation on how to fight counterfeits in agro-inputs, Muwema noted that many counterfeit products end up endangering other people’s lives hence the need to have them added to the list of crimes against humanity

He says they are still drafting the necessary paper work, expressing confidence that by November, the petition will have been sent to the Hague-based Court.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the committee Prof John David Kabasa says they want enforcement agencies to strengthen the laws against fighting Counterfeit products in the country.