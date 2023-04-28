By Elizabeth Kamurungi & David Lubowa

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee took one day-Thursday- to scrutinise the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 as returned by President Museveni for reconsideration, and say it will be ready for tabling on Tuesday.

The committee chairperson, Ms Robinah Rwakooja, told journalists that they will write and complete their report today. The committee considered the President’s proposals in a closed door meeting yesterday.

“We sat this morning and considered his letter and have come up with proposals as to what to do. We are going to have our report prepared and we finalise and sign tomorrow we have been asked to present on Tuesday at 10am,” Ms Rwakoojo said.