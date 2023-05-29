Bugiri Municipality MP, and mover of the Anti-gay Bill Asuman Basalirwa has revealed that the US has revoked Speaker Anita Among’s current visas over the law.

Basalirwa was this afternoon addressing a news conference to explain some key aspects of the law after the president approved it yesterday.

He said Among has been banned from traveling to the United States of America until further notice following her involvement with the anti-homosexuality act.

“If in their wisdom and democracy, they don’t want us in their country it is their right and I don’t want anybody to blame America or UK for cancelling visas… My only problem with these people is single-picking. This law here was signed by the president of the Republic of Uganda. May I invite America, Canada, Britain, and the entire European Union to also cancel visas of Mr. Museveni? May I also invite them to cancel visas of all MPs except for two?” Basalirwa said.

The president signed the bill into law, after it was in April, returned to parliament for consideration, especially on some clauses he said needed clarity.