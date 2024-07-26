By Franklin Draku

The remanded anti-corruption crusaders will today know the fresh charges to be preferred against them.

This was revealed by the police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, just hours after president Museveni suggested their initial indictments were provisional.

This comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice Jane Frances Abodo recalled case files of close to 100 demonstrators who were arrested and arraigned before various courts in Kampala city on Tuesday for allegedly taking part in the anti-corruption march to parliament.

It is however not yet clear what prompted the chief government prosecutor to recall the files though several constitutional lawyers have poked holes into the charges of being idle and disorderly and being a common nuisance as being archaic and colonial.

On Thursday more anti-corruption protestors were arrested in Kampala.

Nearly 100 demonstrators separately arrested on Tuesday and yesterday are on remand in prison on charges of being common nuisance, pending bail hearing next week.