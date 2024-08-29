Three civil society activists, Denis Pato, Abigail Kalenda, and Ruth Nalunkuma, have asked the City Hall Court to dismiss charges of unlawful assembly brought against them following their arrest during anti-corruption protests in Kampala last month.

The trio, represented by lawyer Paul Wasswa, argue that their actions on July 24, 2024, at Hotel Elyana in Ntinda, were not unlawful. They say they were merely holding a press conference intended to calm down protesters, and that their arrest was a violation of their freedom of expression.

The activists, affiliated with the youth-focused organization, Vijana Corps, made the statements during a court appearance on Thursday.

However, City Hall Court Grade One Magistrate, Edgar Karakire, informed them that the trial magistrate, Rehema Nassoszi is currently on leave. He adjourned the case until September 30, 2024, when the activists can present their application for dismissal to Magistrate Nassoszi.